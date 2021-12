— Geo News/File.

Weather in Karachi breaks the 13-year-old record on December 27.

The city records its coldest day, according to PMD.

The weather department has forecast temperature to drop below 10 degrees centigrade at night.

KARACHI: Due to heavy rain, the weather in Karachi broke a 13-year record today (Monday) with the coldest winter morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the maximum temperature recorded today was 19 degrees centigrade while the maximum weather recorded in 2008 was 19.6 degrees centigrade, marking today as the coldest day in Karachi.

The weather department has forecast the mercury to drop below 10 degrees centigrade at night time.