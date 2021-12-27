 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day

Cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner recently took fans by surprise by showing off the first-ever photograph of her new family kitten.

The little family member was shown off in an Instagram Story that also captured the family of three on Christmas Day.

The tiny orange-and-white cat was seen sitting on Jenner’s baby bump that was decorated with colourful gnomes.

The second picture featuring the kitty had her strutting around the home, with a few squeaks every now and then.

For those unversed, Jenner chose to keep her holiday festivities relatively quiet for this Christmas season given Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy. 

