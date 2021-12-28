 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Windsor’s armed intruder sent friends ‘chilling video’: 'This is revenge'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Windsor’s armed intruder sent friends ‘chilling video’: This is revenge
Windsor’s armed intruder sent friends ‘chilling video’: 'This is revenge'

The Windsor intruder accused of entering Windsor grounds reportedly sent his friends a chilling video depicting his intentions to assassinate Queen Elizabeth.

This news comes shortly after the 19-year-old was nabbed on the weekend.

According to findings by The Sun, the suspect, Jaswant Singh Chail, was also reported to have sent a Snapchat video, which was around 24 minutes long shortly after he started making his way to the grounds of Windsor Castle with the recorded intent to assassinate.

In the video, he could be heard saying, "I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family."

"This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race."

In the video, he also explained, “I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

Before concluding he added, "I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to. If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s memoir threatens to cause ‘huge amount of hurt’ to royals

Prince Harry’s memoir threatens to cause ‘huge amount of hurt’ to royals
Victoria Beckham shares amazing dance video of her children Brooklyn and Harper

Victoria Beckham shares amazing dance video of her children Brooklyn and Harper
Was Brad Pitt 'suicidal' after split from Angelina Jolie?

Was Brad Pitt 'suicidal' after split from Angelina Jolie?
Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up

Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up
Camila Cabello shares rare update over reasons for ‘social media detox’

Camila Cabello shares rare update over reasons for ‘social media detox’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pen note to honor Desmond Tutu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pen note to honor Desmond Tutu
Kanye West buys $4.5m house to ‘stay closer to Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West buys $4.5m house to ‘stay closer to Kim Kardashian: report
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ kicks off box office opening at $1 Billion

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ kicks off box office opening at $1 Billion
Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day

Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day
Dwayne Johnson surprises mom with new car for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson surprises mom with new car for Christmas
Kate Middleton dubbed as 'asset' for royals

Kate Middleton dubbed as 'asset' for royals

Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience

Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience

Latest

view all