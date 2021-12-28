 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Asim Yasin

Opposition shortlists four names for NAB chairman slot

By
Asim Yasin

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

A view of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building in Islamabad. Photo: APP
  • Opposition starts consultation on names proposed for appointment of NAB chairman.
  • Names are of leaders from political parties, including PML-N, JUI-F and PPP.
  • Sources say three out of four names will be finalised and sent to Leader of Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition in Parliament has started consultation on the proposed names for the post of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and the steering committee of the combined opposition has four names on the table, The News reported Tuesday.

The names are of leaders from political parties, including PML-N, JUI-F and PPP.

Sources privy to the matter say that Nasir Mehmood Khosa and Salman Siddique have been nominated by the PML-N, JUI-F named Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad, while PPP has proposed former diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani's name.

The sources said the steering committee will finalise three names and send them to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

