Affidavit saga: Rana Shamim says he was 'alone' when recording affidavit

Former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Shamim claims he was alone when recording his affidavit.

Rana Shamim appear before Islamabad High Court in connection with contempt of court case.

Rana Shamim had levelled serious allegations of judicial manipulation against ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

ISLAMABAD: Former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Shamim has said that he was alone when recording his affidavit in London, reported Geo News on Tuesday.

The former chief justice appeared before the Islamabad High Court in connection with a contempt of court case filed against him for levelling serious allegations of judicial manipulation against ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

On this occasion, a journalist inquired as to why Rana Shamim was alleged to have sat down with Nawaz Sharif and taken an oath.

"Is this true?'

"You should ask this question to those who are claiming this," Rana Shamim responded.

The journalist inquired as to whether Rana Shamim had provided this affidavit on his own.

"Of course," the former judge stated, adding that he was alone while notarising his affidavit.

The original affidavit of Rana Shamim, which has been received from the United Kingdom today, is likely to be read out during the case's hearing in the IHC.

At the previous hearing, it was agreed that the original affidavit would be opened in the presence of an attorney.



Allegations of judicial manipulation



Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had received a sealed envelope containing an affidavit drafted by former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim, in which he had levelled serious allegations of judicial manipulation on ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

The IHC had given Shamim an extension for the submission of the affidavit by December 20, warning him of initiating the process of indictment if he failed to comply with the order.

The most anticipated development in the contempt of court case against Shamim came during a hearing of the case presided by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Shamim also appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, a sealed envelope containing the controversial affidavit, which was sent from London through a courier service, was presented in court.