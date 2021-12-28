Salman Khan, Genelia D'Souza’s madness dance at Bhaijaan’s birthday bash: Watch

Bollywood star Genelia D’souza showered love and extended sweet birthday wishes to Salman Khan as he turned 56.



The Ek Tha Tiger actor celebrated his birthday with his friends and family members at his farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Amid this, the Masti actor who attended the birthday bash with her husband Riteish Deshmukh dedicated a special post to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

Sharing a video of herself dancing with Salman, Genelia wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May God bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai. @beingsalmankhan.”

In the video, Salman and Genelia, both can be seen donning maroon t-shirts with denims. Genelia can be heard screaming in excitement as the duo appears to be having a dance-off of sorts.

Celebrities including Bobby Deol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, and others were seen arriving at Salman's farmhouse for the festivities.

Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebrities also wished Salman on social media by posting special posts.