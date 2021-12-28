 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
New ‘The Batman’ trailer sends comic fans into a frenzy: Watch

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

The new trailer for The Batman sees Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz cosying up as Batman and Catwoman
The new trailer for 'The Batman' sees Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz cosying up as Batman and Catwoman

The trailer for Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated The Batman dropped on Monday, and fans of the Caped Crusader can’t keep calm!

The Matt Reeves’ directorial will see Pattinson as the iconic DC character for the first time alongside Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, and the trailer already has fans convinced of the two’s on-screen chemistry.

Pattinson and Kravitz are seen cosying up to each other in the trailer, seemingly getting closer as they lead a pursuit for Gotham City villain The Riddler, portrayed by Paul Dano.

Watch:

At one point, Kravitz’ Catwoman refers to the two as ‘The Bat and the Cat’, and says, “If we don’t stand up, no one will.”

The trailer was well-received online, with fans lauding Pattinson’s take on the Batman as well as the film’s cinematography and overall noir feel.

“The cinematography is just beautiful. It's going to be great movie,” read one YouTube comments, while another said, “Pattinson's Batman looks good and intense.”

The Batman is all set to hit theatres on March 4, 2022. 

