Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto mourn ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

McConaughey and Leto both bagged Oscars for their role in Jean-Marc Vallée's 'Dallas Buyers Club'

Hollywood actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto on Monday remembered their Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée who passed away suddenly on Sunday at his cabin in Quebec City.

McConaughey and Leto, both of whom bagged Oscars for their roles in the 2013 Vallée directorial, took to Instagram to mourn the Canadian filmmaker.

“With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver," McConaughey, 52, said on his Instagram story.

"He didn't romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic — from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye,” he added.

Leto, on the other hand, wrote, “A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious.”


