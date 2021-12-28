 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated Kapil Dev biopic 83 has failed to perform at the Indian box office with watchdogs already touting it as the ‘biggest theatrical disaster’ in recent times, reported Pinkvilla.

83, which released worldwide on December 24, is having a dismal run at theatres despite garnering positive reviews from critics and only managed to rake in INR 11.96 crore on its opening day.

The Kabir Khan directorial continued to disappoint over the weekend and made just INR 16 crore on Saturday and INR 17 crore on Sunday, closing its opening weekend with a meagre INR 45 crore. 

It failed to pick up on Monday as well, managing just about INR 7 crore.

Pinkvilla reported that the total four-day gross of 83 totalled INR 52 crore against its INR 280 crore budget, dubbing it the “biggest theatrical disaster in recent times.”

According to analysts, the film needed to make upwards of INR 150 crore in theatre ticket sales to ensure a steady run at the box office.

The film is not expected to pick up further as the Indian government has ordered cinemas to be shut down in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. 

