 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Rajesh Khanna biopic in the works with Farah Khan in talks to direct

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

The film was announced by producer Nikhil Dwivedi who has acquired the rights to Rajesh Khannas biography
The film was announced by producer Nikhil Dwivedi who has acquired the rights to Rajesh Khanna's biography

Late Indian superstar Rajesh Khanna’s life story is all set to get the big-screen treatment with a biopic about him in the works, reported Variety.

Indian producer Nikhil Dwivedi on Tuesday, the eve of Khanna’s 79th birth anniversary, announced that he has acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s book Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna and is in talks with Farah Khan to direct. 

“Yes, I've acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani's book, Dark Star, and I'm in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That's all I can say for now,” shared Dwivedi.

“As and when any major development happens, I'll be happy to share because I'm really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna's story to the big screen,” he added.

Farah also expressed interest in the film, saying, “Yes I have read Gautam's book and it's very fascinating. It's definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more.”

Khanna, who delivered 17 consecutive super-hits in Hindi cinema over three years, is remembered as cinema’s original ‘super star’. He passed away in July, 2012. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office

Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office
Iqra Aziz hints at growing family with Yasir Hussain, shares throwback video with touching note

Iqra Aziz hints at growing family with Yasir Hussain, shares throwback video with touching note
Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife blessed with a baby girl

Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife blessed with a baby girl
Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ release postponed due to Omicron

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ release postponed due to Omicron

Kubra Khan wishes Dananeer with special message on birthday

Kubra Khan wishes Dananeer with special message on birthday

Watch: Aima Baig schools rowdy concert-goer, threatens to leave the stage

Watch: Aima Baig schools rowdy concert-goer, threatens to leave the stage
Sarah Khan marks husband Falak Shabir's birthday with special note: Read

Sarah Khan marks husband Falak Shabir's birthday with special note: Read
From Sarah Khan to Kareena Kapoor: All the B-Town, Pakistani celebs who welcomed babies in 2021

From Sarah Khan to Kareena Kapoor: All the B-Town, Pakistani celebs who welcomed babies in 2021

Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wife Iqra Aziz on 2nd wedding anniversary

Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wife Iqra Aziz on 2nd wedding anniversary

Sara Ali Khan opens up on Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh’s reaction to 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan opens up on Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh’s reaction to 'Atrangi Re'
Salman Khan, Genelia D'Souza’s madness dance at Bhaijaan’s birthday bash: Watch

Salman Khan, Genelia D'Souza’s madness dance at Bhaijaan’s birthday bash: Watch
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside Dharma office: New project?

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside Dharma office: New project?

Latest

view all