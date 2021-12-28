 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt decides to approach LHC against Shahbaz for guaranteeing Nawaz's return

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Former prime minister and PML-N Siupremo Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File
  • Sources say government has decided to file a petition against Shahbaz in the Lahore High Court.
  • Govt says Shahbaz had guaranteed Nawaz’s repatriation.
  • Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry says  Nawaz would never return home voluntarily.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday decided to approach a court against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in a case related to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return.

According to sources, the government has decided to file a petition against Shahbaz in the Lahore High Court.

They added that government is of the view that Shahbaz had guaranteed Nawaz’s repatriation, so if the former premier does not return, the incumbent government will approach the court against him.

Earlier today, during a press conference, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said Nawaz would never return home voluntarily, rather the government would bring him back after the finalisation of the agreement with the UK government.

A timeline of Nawaz Sharif's case

  • On the night between October 21 and 22, 2019, Nawaz Sharif's condition deteriorated and he was shifted to a hospital.
  • On October 25, Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • On October 26, Nawaz Sharif was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
  • On October 26, Nawaz Sharif suffered a mild heart attack, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid confirmed the development.
  • On October 29, Nawaz Sharif's sentence was suspended for two months on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
  • He was discharged from Nawaz Sharif Services Hospital and was shifted to Jati Umra.
  • On November 8, Shahbaz Sharif requested the Interior Ministry to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
  • On November 12, the federal cabinet gave Nawaz Sharif conditional permission to leave the country.
  • On November 14, the PML-N challenged the condition of indemnity bond in the Lahore High Court.
  • On November 16, the Lahore High Court allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.
  • On November 19, 2019, Nawaz Sharif left for London for his treatment.

Watch: Funny video of woman praying for gas before lighting stove

Pneumonia kills over 7,000 children under 5 in Sindh

DG ISPR terms NSP ‘important milestone’ in meeting emerging challenges

Police register case against people responsible for Nasla Tower's construction

Karachi University extends deadline for submission of forms for open merit online admissions 2022

Pakistan's Omicron toll reaches 75

Women protest against electricity, gas outages in Lakki Marwat

Gujranwala: Woman 'accidentally' shoots herself while cleaning pistol

'Historic' national security policy aimed at protecting common man: Moeed Yusuf

SC orders restoration of park on Tariq Road's Madina mosque land within a week

Case registered against those who okayed Nasla Tower construction

Talking to the TTP: The distinction between enemy and friend

