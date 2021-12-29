 
Nora Fatehi left in fits of laughter after pap called her ‘Rani Ji': Watch

Nora Fatehi was spotted clicking with singer Guru Randhawa and the amidst of all, the actor was unable to control her emotions when a paparazzo called her 'Rani Ji' and ‘Nora paaji’.

Have a look:


In the video which is shared by Guru himself, the Dance Meri Rani girl can be seen posing together for the paparazzi when one of the paps said, 

"Rani ji! Rani ji centre (Rani, please look at the centre)."

To which both of the stars laughed that she was being called Rani Ji.

At that point, Guru asked, "Kaha see aate ho (Where do you come from)?"

Nora then turned around laughing and a paparazzo asked her to pose again saying, "Nora paaji (brother), Nora paaji thoda left (slight left)."

This too cracked Nora and she jokingly added, Kam se kam tumne behenji nahi kaha (At least you did not call me behenji)."

For unversed, Nora and Guru recently featured together in a music video titled Dance Meri Rani. 

