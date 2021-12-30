 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalized their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began.

Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that a final settlement had been reached between the "Terminator" star and the U.S. journalist, formally ending their 35 year marriage.

The terms of the divorce settlement were not made public.

Shriver, the niece of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger ended his term as California Governor and admitted fathering a child with the couple's housekeeper some 14 years previously.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and had four children together. Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shares cryptic message amid split from Kanye: 'Fear exists to make you stronger and braver'

Kim Kardashian shares cryptic message amid split from Kanye: 'Fear exists to make you stronger and braver'

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King forced to miss Oprah Winfrey's party

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King forced to miss Oprah Winfrey's party
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott share a special bond as parents: Insider

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott share a special bond as parents: Insider
Loving name which Archie calls father Prince Harry revealed

Loving name which Archie calls father Prince Harry revealed
Kim Kardashian apartment hunting in NYC to be closer to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian apartment hunting in NYC to be closer to Pete Davidson
Prince William becomes Twitter trend as 'Meghan fans' level accusations against Duke

Prince William becomes Twitter trend as 'Meghan fans' level accusations against Duke
Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott
Dr. Dre, ex-wife Nicole Young reach divorce settlement

Dr. Dre, ex-wife Nicole Young reach divorce settlement

Prince Andrew looking to throw out Virginia Giuffre sex case

Prince Andrew looking to throw out Virginia Giuffre sex case

Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled

Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled
Who is the Queen's secret weapon?

Who is the Queen's secret weapon?
Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Latest

view all