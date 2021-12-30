Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan often treats fans with some amazing moments from her life, which includes, spending happy time with husband Saif Ali Khan and her children; Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Today, the Veere Di Wedding star turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse her morning routine with ‘her boys.’

She posted a picture of hubby Saif and elder son Taimur having breakfast in bed. A tray of food is also seen placed beside them. Sharing the picture, the Good Newwz actress wrote in the caption, “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss.”

In the picture, the Sacred Games actor, who was seen wearing a pair of white pants and a blue T-shirt, could be seen browsing through his phone while Kareena clicked the picture. Taimur, on the other hand, was busy in drawing.

Fans and fellow celebrities took to Bebo’s post’s comment section and reacted on the adorable picture. Actress Kangana Ranaut also shared her reaction, writing, “Beautiful”, adding a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Kareena, who had recently recovered from Covid-19, marked her first public appearance with her family on Christmas Day. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.