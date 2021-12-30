 
Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson rehearse for New Year’s Eve party: Photos

Pete Davidson was spotted rehearsing with Miley Cyrus in photos posted to Instagram ahead of their NBC New Year's Eve event.

Cyrus, 29, turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday and shared a series of photos from their rehearsal that showed the Prisoner singer and Davidson, 28, with microphones in hand.

She captioned it, "He showed up #MileysNewYearsEveParty #PeteDavidson."

The party will have many well-known faces performing, including Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Anitta, and 24KGoldn and Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus was also featured in one of her Instagram posts.

While sharing her happiness for Saweetie who also appeared at the rehearsal, Cyrus also posted a photo with her and captioned it, "GUESSS WHO ELSE SHOWED UP! The queeeeeeeeen of my 2021 @saweetie."

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will air live from Miami on Peacock and NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday. 

