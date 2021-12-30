Areeba Habib makes adorable Mayun bride in marigold: Watch Video

Actor Areeba Habib had a fun-filled night Wednesday night with her gal pals!

The Koi Chand Rakh star was joined by close friends and family on her roof-top for a Mayun ceremony. The bride-to-be, who was dressed up in head-to-toe yellow, also wore marigold handmade jewellery for the night.

In a viral video shared by an Instagram page, Areeba is spotted spending final moments with her mother, before she officially ties the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh.

In another video, the Jalal star was dancing her heart out as celebrity friends Zubab Rana and Zhalay Sarhadi geared up for Mehendi night.

Take a look:



