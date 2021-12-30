 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Juggun Kazim follows Alizeh Shah with terrible fall, Shazia Manzoor comes to rescue

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Juggun Kazim follows Alizeh Shah with terrible fall, Shazia Manzoor comes to rescue
Juggun Kazim follows Alizeh Shah with terrible fall, Shazia Manzoor comes to rescue

Singer Shazia Manzoor has made it her duty to rescue actresses from social faux pas.

After Alizeh Shah, the singer has saved a falling Juggun Kazim, who slipped during a dance session on the sets of an interview show.

In the viral video, fans could spot Juggun in black dancing towards Manzoor while she crooned to a Punjabi song. The actor, who suddenly stumbles upon her feet, is saved the singer just-in-time.

The video has ever since received mixed reactions from fans. Many people deemed the act a mere publicity stunt, while others sent their love to both the stars. 

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Areeba Habib makes adorable Mayun bride in marigold: Watch Video

Areeba Habib makes adorable Mayun bride in marigold: Watch Video
Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video

Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video
Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with American actor Eva Longoria

Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with American actor Eva Longoria
Saba Qamar showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's craft: 'Such a fine actor!'

Saba Qamar showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's craft: 'Such a fine actor!'
Shahid Kapoor reveals his children don't know he is an actor

Shahid Kapoor reveals his children don't know he is an actor
Nora Fatehi left in fits of laughter after pap called her ‘Rani Ji': Watch

Nora Fatehi left in fits of laughter after pap called her ‘Rani Ji': Watch
Shah Rukh Khan ends 2021 on work mode, poses for a picture on sets

Shah Rukh Khan ends 2021 on work mode, poses for a picture on sets
Akshay Kumar turns a poet for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday

Akshay Kumar turns a poet for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jet off for New Year’s vacay

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jet off for New Year’s vacay
Rajesh Khanna biopic in the works with Farah Khan in talks to direct

Rajesh Khanna biopic in the works with Farah Khan in talks to direct
Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office

Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office

Latest

view all