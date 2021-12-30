Nora Fatehi bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram on Thursday to share the grim health update with fans and followers

Indian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is bedridden as a result of it, an official statement from the Dilbar star said.

Fatehi took to Instagram to share the grim update with fans and followers, writing, “Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!”

“I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision,” she shared, further adding, “Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!”

According to the Dance Meri Rani star, she has “reacted badly to it” and is working hard on recovering.

“Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe,” Fatehi said, closing the note.

Meanwhile, a statement shared by her spokesperson assured that Fatehi is quarantined under her doctor’s orders, and that any recent photos of her doing the rounds are from earlier public appearances.