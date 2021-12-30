Meghan Markle dubbed 'a disgrace to royals' by Britons in new survey

Thursday Dec 30, 2021
Meghan Markle is branded inconsiderate and a 'disgrace' for the royal family in a new interview survey taken in London.
Viewing the royal year as 2021 ends, Alastair Stewart aired some of the critical public views about the Sussexes.
"It has certainly been a turbulent year for the Royal Family, but what was your most memorable moment?" began Stewart in his interview near Buckingham Palace.
"Meghan and Harry, ooph" replied a Briton.
"It's mainly bad. Just everything surrounding them, the bad press, the bad publicity, all of it. It is just poor."
Another person said: "I think they have disgraced the Royal Family and the further away they are the better."
Some also backed Meghan stance, saying: "Meghan coming out and telling us what she went through in the family.
"Coming from a minority background myhelf, that kind of stayed with me," added another Meghan supporter.
Another person said: "There was no interaction. Meghan would just speak and say things, and it showed clearly afterwards that there were a lot of inaccuracies in what she said."