Thursday Dec 30 2021
Meghan Markle dubbed 'a disgrace to royals' by Britons in new survey

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Meghan Markle dubbed 'a disgrace to royals' by Britons in new survey

Meghan Markle is branded inconsiderate and a 'disgrace' for the royal family in a new interview survey taken in London.

Viewing the royal year as 2021 ends, Alastair Stewart aired some of the critical public views about the Sussexes.

"It has certainly been a turbulent year for the Royal Family, but what was your most memorable moment?" began Stewart in his interview near Buckingham Palace.

"Meghan and Harry, ooph" replied a Briton.

"It's mainly bad. Just everything surrounding them, the bad press, the bad publicity, all of it. It is just poor."

Another person said: "I think they have disgraced the Royal Family and the further away they are the better."

Some also backed Meghan stance, saying: "Meghan coming out and telling us what she went through in the family.

"Coming from a minority background myhelf, that kind of stayed with me," added another Meghan supporter.

Another person said: "There was no interaction. Meghan would just speak and say things, and it showed clearly afterwards that there were a lot of inaccuracies in what she said."

