Meghan Markle dubbed 'a disgrace to royals' by Britons in new survey

Meghan Markle is branded inconsiderate and a 'disgrace' for the royal family in a new interview survey taken in London.

Viewing the royal year as 2021 ends, Alastair Stewart aired some of the critical public views about the Sussexes.

"It has certainly been a turbulent year for the Royal Family, but what was your most memorable moment?" began Stewart in his interview near Buckingham Palace.

"Meghan and Harry, ooph" replied a Briton.

"It's mainly bad. Just everything surrounding them, the bad press, the bad publicity, all of it. It is just poor."

Another person said: "I think they have disgraced the Royal Family and the further away they are the better."

Some also backed Meghan stance, saying: "Meghan coming out and telling us what she went through in the family.

"Coming from a minority background myhelf, that kind of stayed with me," added another Meghan supporter.

Another person said: "There was no interaction. Meghan would just speak and say things, and it showed clearly afterwards that there were a lot of inaccuracies in what she said."