Harnaaz Sandhu compares Miss Universe win to the Olympics

Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu wants people to appreciate her win like they appreciate sportsmen

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu who recently won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant wants people to appreciate her win like they appreciate sportsmen, saying that the pageant is just like the Olympics.

Reacting to people equating her win to having a ‘pretty face’, Harnaaz told Mid-Day, “There are a lot of people who say I won because I have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it.”

“This win is a lot like an Olympic win. When we appreciate a sports-person who represents the country, why can’t we appreciate beauty pageant winners?” she questioned.

The 21-year-old further said, “Instead of indulging in argument, I’d rather work hard to make them realise my worth. This is the stereotype that I want to break.”

Harnaaz won India the Miss Universe contest after 21 years; Lara Dutta won the title for India back in 2000.