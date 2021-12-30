 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez laughs away her ex Alex Rodriguez's thinly-veiled jibe

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Jennifer Lopez laughs away her ex Alex Rodriguezs thinly-veiled jibe

Singer and Actress Jennifer Lopez seemingly shunned her ex Alex Rodriguez's thinly-veiled dig at her.

Former professional baseball shortstop showered her ex-wife Cynthia in praise and said: "I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration."

Alex did not mentioned even a single word about her latest ex Lopez, but some fans saw his heartfelt message about her ex-wife as a dig at Lopez, saying he tried to express anger in a sweet way after split. 

Some social media users thought A-Rod teased the reason he split from Jennifer Lopez.

Taking to Instagram, Alex shared a series of touching photographs and spoke very fondly of the mother of his two daughters Natasha and Ella while wishing Cynthia a happy 49th birthday.

He wrote: "A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!." You’ve always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters. You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become. I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100.

"Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that," he added.

Jennifer Lopez, who is currently dating Ben Affleck, did not share even a single word on Alex's post. The singer's fans had speculated that the 'Hustlers' star won't let it go unnoticed and would share something relevant to the topic.

After calling it quits in 2005, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance this year and have been going strong ever since. Recently, Lopez flaunted a coffee mug with 'B' from Ben in one of her Instagram posts to give a subtle shoutout to the love of her life.

