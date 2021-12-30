 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’
Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’

Earlier this month, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen announced her break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl in a social media post.

The Aarya star has recently opened up about dealing with her break-up as she said moving on is important for both people.

In a recent conversation with Indian media outlet, Hindustan Times, the former Miss Universe shared, “for me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship.”

She went on to add, “Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains.”

The Main Hoon Na actress further said that she believes in giving 100% to any relationship in her life. “I’m 100% person. When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already.”

Earlier, the actress reflected on year 2021 and expressed gratitude towards fans for their support throughout.

Take a look. 


More From Showbiz:

Azfar Rehman reveals why he keeps his wife, kid away from spotlight

Azfar Rehman reveals why he keeps his wife, kid away from spotlight
Anushka Sharma flaunts her charm in ‘good hair’ selfies, leaves fans in awe

Anushka Sharma flaunts her charm in ‘good hair’ selfies, leaves fans in awe
Karan Johar is ‘fed up’ of ‘deluded’ actors charging 30+ crores for films

Karan Johar is ‘fed up’ of ‘deluded’ actors charging 30+ crores for films
Nora Fatehi bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19

Nora Fatehi bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19
Juggun Kazim follows Alizeh Shah with terrible fall, Shazia Manzoor comes to rescue

Juggun Kazim follows Alizeh Shah with terrible fall, Shazia Manzoor comes to rescue
Areeba Habib makes adorable Mayun bride in marigold: Watch Video

Areeba Habib makes adorable Mayun bride in marigold: Watch Video
Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video

Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video
Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with American actor Eva Longoria

Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with American actor Eva Longoria
Saba Qamar showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's craft: 'Such a fine actor!'

Saba Qamar showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's craft: 'Such a fine actor!'
Shahid Kapoor reveals his children don't know he is an actor

Shahid Kapoor reveals his children don't know he is an actor
Nora Fatehi left in fits of laughter after pap called her ‘Rani Ji': Watch

Nora Fatehi left in fits of laughter after pap called her ‘Rani Ji': Watch

Latest

view all