Thursday Dec 30 2021
Emma Watson reveals moment she fell for ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Emma Watsons revelation came during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special
Emma Watson having a major crush on Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton is public knowledge, but the actress revealed the exact moment she fell for him on the sets of the iconic franchise during their yet-to-air reunion special.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuts on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, and snippets shared by The Daily Mail show Watson recalling ‘falling in love’ with Felton when she was 11 and Felton 14.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard,” she reminisced.

Watson continued, “And I just don't know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

However, because he was three years older than her, he regarded her like his little sister, Watson added.

Felton also added to the story, sharing that he was aware of Watson crushing on him.

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship,” he expressed.

Watson, now 31, played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films while Felton, now 34, played Draco Malfoy.

