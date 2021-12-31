 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s coverage ‘completely spooked’ Prince Harry’s ex: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

The coverage Kate Middleton received during her trip to Australia “completely spooked” Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

Royal biographer and author Katie Nicholl brought this claim to light in her 2017 book Harry: Life, Loss and Love.

There she wrote, “Cressida had been ‘completely spooked’ while watching TV coverage of William, Kate and George touring New Zealand and Australia that spring.”

Even a friend of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend sat down to discuss the same shock and admitted, “She was sitting at home watching Kate on the royal tour of Australia, and it was a wake-up call.”

At the end of the day, “There was no way she wanted that sort of attention and she told Harry so. Harry didn’t want things to end.”

“He was in love with her and he tried to convince her they could make it work, but Cressida’s mind was made up. Harry suffered a real blow when she said, ‘I can’t do this.’ I think she really broke his heart.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘jangled royal family’ with ‘shockwaves’: report

Meghan Markle ‘jangled royal family’ with ‘shockwaves’: report
Ryan Reynolds claps back at media for ‘exploiting’ his bond with Betty White

Ryan Reynolds claps back at media for ‘exploiting’ his bond with Betty White
Katharine McPhee bashes haters for attacking David Foster’s appreciation post

Katharine McPhee bashes haters for attacking David Foster’s appreciation post
Dakota Johnson opens up on her relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson opens up on her relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin
Virginia Giuffre addresses Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict

Virginia Giuffre addresses Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict
Prince Harry is not the only royal family member publishing a memoir in 2022

Prince Harry is not the only royal family member publishing a memoir in 2022
Kardashians ex manager Angie Kukawski's family huddle around family home

Kardashians ex manager Angie Kukawski's family huddle around family home
Jennifer Garner nearly ‘lights the entire kitchen on fire’

Jennifer Garner nearly ‘lights the entire kitchen on fire’
Government documents reveal new details about Princess Diana's funeral

Government documents reveal new details about Princess Diana's funeral

Piers Morgan makes big claims after Maxwell's guilty verdict

Piers Morgan makes big claims after Maxwell's guilty verdict
Nicole Kidman slams biased reporter for questions on Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman slams biased reporter for questions on Tom Cruise
'Friday' actor Chris Tucker thinks smoking weed is prohibited by religion

'Friday' actor Chris Tucker thinks smoking weed is prohibited by religion

Latest

view all