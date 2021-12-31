 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, 'you were a mixed bag of emotions'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, you were a mixed bag of emotions
Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, 'you were a mixed bag of emotions' 

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is taking a look back at year 2021 in her latest social media post.

The diva, who is also a well-known judge on reality dance show, Super Dancer, shared her thoughts on 2021 and said it was ‘a mixed bag of emotions’.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday night, the Dhadkan actress shared an emotional note, writing, "Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more."

She continued, "But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it's time to bid adieu to you.”

The Hungama 2 actress expressed her hopes for the coming year and wrote, “We're ready for you, 2022! Please be nice (adding a smile emoticon) Happy New Year's Eve!"

Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, you were a mixed bag of emotions

The fitness diva also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of an excerpt from her latest read, with a moving quote by Will Rogers, "Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there."

Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, you were a mixed bag of emotions

The 46-year-old starlet also gave a glimpse into her New Year’s Eve preparation where, her 9-year-old son Viaan could be seen posing with a heart-shaped Marshmallow cookie.

Earlier this year, Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in production and distribution of pornographic films. 

More From Showbiz:

Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post

Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post
'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo

'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo
Neha Dhupia shares candid snaps from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding scene

Neha Dhupia shares candid snaps from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding scene
Anushka Sharma drops a smiling photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA

Anushka Sharma drops a smiling photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA
Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’

Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’
Kangana Ranaut gets hands on THIS ‘rare gem’ from ‘golden age of cinema’

Kangana Ranaut gets hands on THIS ‘rare gem’ from ‘golden age of cinema’
Pankaj Tripathi planning to take a break from films

Pankaj Tripathi planning to take a break from films

Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021, ‘the show must go on…’

Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021, ‘the show must go on…’
Mehwish Hayat’s soulful rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ leaves fans awestruck

Mehwish Hayat’s soulful rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ leaves fans awestruck

Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’

Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’
Harnaaz Sandhu compares Miss Universe win to the Olympics

Harnaaz Sandhu compares Miss Universe win to the Olympics
Azfar Rehman reveals why he keeps his wife, kid away from spotlight

Azfar Rehman reveals why he keeps his wife, kid away from spotlight

Latest

view all