 
pakistan
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

ASI among 2 individuals gunned down in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Armed motorcyclists killed three, including ASI Sindh Police in Soldier Bazar Karachi. Photo: Geo News
Armed motorcyclists killed three, including ASI Sindh Police in Soldier Bazar Karachi. Photo: Geo News
  • Armed men kill three in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar area on Friday.
  • A Sindh Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) is among the victims.
  • A 9mm pistol was used in the attack, say police.

Two people, including a Sindh Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were killed when armed men on motorcycles opened fire on them in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar today. 

The incident occurred at Soldier Bazaar No. 2 area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Qamar Raza Jaskani said.

Related items

The victims, identified as Javed Baloch, and Mohammad Muqaddas, were travelling on a motorcycle when four suspects on two motorcycles followed them and opened fire at the victims. 

The deceased were residents of the Lyari's Chakiwara neighbourhood. 

According to the initial police inquiry, a 9mm pistol was used in the event, and 13 pieces of 9mm pistol ammunition were collected from the scene.

The early investigation, according to the SSP East, suggests that the incident took place due to personal enmity and did not take place due to resistance to robbery.

According to police sources, the slain Javed Baloch was an assistant sub-inspector of Sindh Police.

More From Pakistan:

Ex-SBP governor Ishrat Hussain expresses reservations on SBP autonomy bill

Ex-SBP governor Ishrat Hussain expresses reservations on SBP autonomy bill
FIA to compile list of sex offenders

FIA to compile list of sex offenders

Rupee recovers from record low due to suspected SBP intervention

Rupee recovers from record low due to suspected SBP intervention
Legal fraternity requests CJP Ahmed to defer judges' elevation to his successor

Legal fraternity requests CJP Ahmed to defer judges' elevation to his successor
Omicron on the rise in Karachi as 11 new cases detected

Omicron on the rise in Karachi as 11 new cases detected
Pakistan faces daunting challenges as it enters 2022

Pakistan faces daunting challenges as it enters 2022
Pakistan sends humanitarian aid worth Rs5bn to Afghanistan

Pakistan sends humanitarian aid worth Rs5bn to Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan approves new constitutional scheme

PM Imran Khan approves new constitutional scheme

Blast at Quetta's Jinnah Road kills four, injures 14: police

Blast at Quetta's Jinnah Road kills four, injures 14: police
Pakistan strongly condemns India’s unrelenting killing spree in IOJK

Pakistan strongly condemns India’s unrelenting killing spree in IOJK
NCOC clarifies false news about booster shots, third dose of vaccine

NCOC clarifies false news about booster shots, third dose of vaccine
PPP's Shagufta Jumani slaps PTI's Ghazala Saifi during NA ruckus

PPP's Shagufta Jumani slaps PTI's Ghazala Saifi during NA ruckus

Latest

view all