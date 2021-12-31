Anger on social media over FM Qureshi's 'offensive' posture during meeting with Saudi envoy

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has come under fire from netizens in Pakistan for sitting in what they referred to as a disrespectful manner during his meeting with a Saudi Arabian ambassador.



Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki had called on the Pakistani foreign minister in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Many Saudis found Qureshi sitting with one leg crossed and the other pointing in the direction of Al-Malki offensive.



A Saudi citizen took to Twitter and said that "the Pakistani minister's sitting manner was devoid of diplomatic etiquette".

Another angry Saudi citizen wrote on social media that "we, as Saudis, do not accept that the Pakistani foreign minister insults the Saudi ambassador in this manner".



He said that the way the Pakistani foreign minister was sitting with his shoe facing the guest's face was disrespectful, adding that "I think that the Pakistani minister's behaviour was intentional".

Another Saudi Twitter user said: "Frankly, if I were one of the Saudi ambassadors, I would have left."

Joining the angry Saudis, Pakistanis also condemned the foreign minister's sitting position, calling the act "against diplomatic norms".

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:



