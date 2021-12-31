 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’
Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’ 

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Tiger Shroff never fails to stun fans with his interesting post and jaw dropping pictures and videos.

The WAR star, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, is all set to welcome the New Year 2022 on a positive and happy note.

Tiger, who has been treating fans with pictures from his holiday with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, turned to Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted a handsome picture of himself flaunting his beach mode.

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

He extended New Year wishes to his fans by writing, “My mind is so full of resolutions already! But most of all I wish and pray for everybody’s health and happiness. May 2022 bring you and your families all the love and light.”

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

In another IG Story, the Heropanti star revealed his New Year’s resolutions and wrote, ‘Resolutions in my mind…one of them is def to spend more time with my fam fans [a]nd supporters #tigerianarmyyy see you soon.”

On the work front, the Baaghi actor has recently wrapped the first schedule shoot of Ganapath: Part 1 opposite Kriti Sanon. 

More From Showbiz:

Disha Patani turns a photographer for boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Maldives

Disha Patani turns a photographer for boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Maldives
Pawri to Formula 1: Best local memes that ruled internet in 2021

Pawri to Formula 1: Best local memes that ruled internet in 2021
Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post

Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post
'Time Flies': Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba shares sweet throwback photos with him

'Time Flies': Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba shares sweet throwback photos with him
'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo

'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo
Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, 'you were a mixed bag of emotions'

Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, 'you were a mixed bag of emotions'

Neha Dhupia shares candid snaps from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding scene

Neha Dhupia shares candid snaps from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding scene
Anushka Sharma drops a smiling photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA

Anushka Sharma drops a smiling photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA
Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’

Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’
Kangana Ranaut gets hands on THIS ‘rare gem’ from ‘golden age of cinema’

Kangana Ranaut gets hands on THIS ‘rare gem’ from ‘golden age of cinema’
Pankaj Tripathi planning to take a break from films

Pankaj Tripathi planning to take a break from films

Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021, ‘the show must go on…’

Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021, ‘the show must go on…’

Latest

view all