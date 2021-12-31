Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires

Stars including DiCaprio, Dua Lipa partied with billionaires in million-dollar yachts in St. Barts over the weekend

Hollywood A-listers and music stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Dua Lipa ignored COVID-19 threats to party among billionaires in million-dollar yachts in St. Barts over the holidays.

According to Page Six, stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, Kygo, Mike Tyson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lil Baby, and Kygo among others, were spotted aboard a $150 million yacht as they attended a UNICEF gala after party.

A source present at the lux venue reported, “People were outside the dock area trying to get in for four hours.”

Lipa also performed for a multi-billionaire audience at the UNICEF Italia x LuisaViaRoma winter gala at the Eden Rock resort in St. Barts, where, according to an insider, “Tables were going for up to $250,000.”

For those concerned, scientist Jonathan Rothberg also sailed close by aboard his yacht, the Gene Machine, which has its own COVID lab!