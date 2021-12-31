Our political landscape, economy, defence are stable, Fawad Chaudhry says

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad speaking to reporters in Lahore, on December 31, 2021. — PID

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said Pakistan's political landscape, economy, and defence are "stable", going on to claim the masses are "not upset" with the government.

Chaudhry, speaking to reporters in Lahore, said the PTI-led government freed Pakistan of loans worth $32 billion in the last three years, and had it not been for Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country "would have defaulted".

"Today, even after paying off huge amounts in loans, Pakistan’s economic situation is still stable and growing," he maintained.



Chaudhry said the incumbent government, besides "strengthening the economy", introduced the "largest social protection programme" to improve people’s living standards.

The information minister said Pakistan's economy would witness a "significant improvement" in August or September next year due to the government's policies.

Taking the Opposition to task, Chaudhry said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was left with only two options — either to go to London or jail.

He said the government has requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to conduct a day-to-day hearing of Shahbaz's case so it can be concluded at the earliest.

Chaudhry said the media should analyse witness testimony and evidence by covering the LHC proceedings and evaluate whether Shahbaz was involved in money laundering or not, instead of giving coverage to his claims or remarks.

The minister said Shahbaz should not worry about the country, as it was moving in "the right direction" and the people "fully back" the Imran Khan-led government.

To a question, Chaudhry said the Opposition's central leadership was "absconding" and as a result, the government was unable to hold talks with them.

"PPP has always played the Sindh card instead of strengthening the federation. Now they have deprived the people of Sindh of the Sehat card," he said.

The information minister said PPP had become "unpopular" due to its leadership’s "negative policies".



"That was why it could organise a public gathering even at a 10-marla space."