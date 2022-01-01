 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi leaves one dead, 17 injured

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Photo: File
Photo: File
  • At least 17 people suffered bullet injuries during celebratory gunfire in Karachi.
  • Karachi echoed with gunfire and fireworks on Friday night.
  • The number of injured this time is higher than the previous year.

KARACHI: The city reverberated with heavy gunfire on New Year’s Eve claiming at least one life and leaving more than 15 people injured amid tight security arrangements and warnings from the authorities, Geo News reported Saturday.

Karachi echoed with gunfire and fireworks on Friday night, despite a restriction on celebratory firing.

Though the authorities had warned of attempted murder charges against the violators, the number of casualties this time was higher than the previous year, when only four individuals were injured in the metropolis.

Related items

According to hospital reports, a total of 18 people were rushed to hospitals after being struck by stray gunshots.

An 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Khwaja Ajmer Nagar, police said.

Six were transferred to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center in Korangi, four to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, three to Civil Hospital, and two to Sindh Government Hospital.

Iqra, a 10-year-old girl who was shot and injured by a stray bullet near Kohistan Chowk in North Nazimabad, was among the injured.

Haris, 14, was shot near the Ghaas Mandi area in the Napier neighbourhood.

Asmatullah sustained injuries in Jauharabad, Farooq sustained injuries in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ali Akbar sustained injuries in Baldia Town, and Rehan got injured in Malir.

The other incidents occurred in various locations throughout the city, including Azizabad, Ranchore Lane, Guru Mandir, Kala Pull, Saddar, Baldia, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Landhi, and Malir.

One of the bullets also struck President Muhammad Rizwan of the Electronic Market Association's car. However, he remained unhurt.

New year revellers flocked to various locations throughout the city to ring in the new year.

Massive traffic was reported on highways heading to Sea View, especially Sharae Faisal.

The entire night, the city was filled with blaring car horns and racing motorcycle riders.

Additionally, fireworks and crackers contributed to the thrilling environment.

Police and Rangers were seen busy snap checking and monitoring the roadways in an attempt to avert any big adverse occurrence.

According to the police, cases have been registered on complaints of aerial firing, and arrests are likely around Karachi on New Year's Eve for aerial firing.

More From Pakistan:

MPA Bilal Yasin is out of danger, says doctor

MPA Bilal Yasin is out of danger, says doctor
Rana Shamim, journalists prima facie committed contempt of court: IHC CJ

Rana Shamim, journalists prima facie committed contempt of court: IHC CJ
TikTok breaks silence after two TikTokers arrested for 'accidentally shooting man'

TikTok breaks silence after two TikTokers arrested for 'accidentally shooting man'
Watch: Shaniera Akram dances with husband on television show

Watch: Shaniera Akram dances with husband on television show

PML-N leader Bilal Yasin injured as unidentified men open fire in Lahore

PML-N leader Bilal Yasin injured as unidentified men open fire in Lahore
Sindh govt removes 1,459 ghost schools from education dept records

Sindh govt removes 1,459 ghost schools from education dept records
Our political landscape, economy, defence are stable, Fawad Chaudhry says

Our political landscape, economy, defence are stable, Fawad Chaudhry says
Pakistan achieves vaccination target for 2021 as Omicron spreads

Pakistan achieves vaccination target for 2021 as Omicron spreads
How many bills did the National Assembly pass in 2021?

How many bills did the National Assembly pass in 2021?
PPP's Shagufta Jumani breaks silence over National Assembly incident

PPP's Shagufta Jumani breaks silence over National Assembly incident
2022: What will be PM Imran Khan's biggest challenges

2022: What will be PM Imran Khan's biggest challenges

Latest

view all