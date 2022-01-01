Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed from Queen’s new year video

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were snubbed from Queen Elizabeth’s new year video, released on the eve of 2022.



The Queen’s new year video was shared on the official Instagram and Twitter handles of the royal family.

The video was uploaded with caption, “As we reflect on 2021, we wish all our followers a very happy and healthy 2022.”

The video montage is based on the photos of royal family’s best moments from 2021.

It contained a reel of highlights of senior royals including Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other working members at the key events over the past year but did not feature Meghan and Harry.

The most prominent in the video were Prince William and Kate after the Queen, however, Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals and settled in US, were left out it.