 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Anushka Sharma treated fans with a glimpse inside her gorgeous New Year celebrations with her hubby Virat Kohli in South Africa.

The lovebirds are spending a gleeful time during their romantic getaway but they didn’t miss to send warm wishes for their fans.

Taking to Instagram, the PK star dropped a lovely picture of herself posing with the Indian cricket as they look absolutely stunning, standing beside the New Year cake.

Biding farewell to the 12 life-changing months, Sharma expressed gratitude in the caption of the post, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known.”

“So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!” she added.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also dropped multiple snaps on IG Story as she unveiled joyous moments of cake cutting ceremony.

One of the short videos showed Sharma goofing around as she gears up to welcome 2022.

On professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen starring in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Zero

