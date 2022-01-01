 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner dodges quiz about Kim Kardashian, Pete Dividson in live interview

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Kris Jenner dodges quiz about Kim Kardashian, Pete Dividson in live interview
Kris Jenner dodges quiz about Kim Kardashian, Pete Dividson in live interview  

Kris Jenner managed to not comment on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance during a live interview, thanks to her granddaughter Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live to chat with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

As host of the show popped question about one of the most-talked couples of the year, Kylie Jenner’s 3-year-old crashed the live-stream.

Cohen asked, “Everyone is talking about Kim [Kardashian]'s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?"

However, the little Webster’s cute interruption helped Jenner to dodge the question. 

She said, “Hey, Stormi. You sit right here. Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi. Perfect. Right on cue."

Wrapping up her interview, the socialite said, “Well, I go to bed at 9 o'clock, but we'll be watching you guys and watching the ball drop. Thank you for having us, and lots of love to you all."


More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint talks about the experience of becoming a dad: 'It's all I really care about'

Rupert Grint talks about the experience of becoming a dad: 'It's all I really care about'
Dakota Johnson shares long held secret to making relationships last

Dakota Johnson shares long held secret to making relationships last
Kourtney Kardashian hints at wedding with Travis Barker in 2022

Kourtney Kardashian hints at wedding with Travis Barker in 2022
Jennifer Lopez looks back at 2021, posts highlights of her romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looks back at 2021, posts highlights of her romance with Ben Affleck

Betty White’s tried and tested secret to living a ‘full healthy life’

Betty White’s tried and tested secret to living a ‘full healthy life’
Kanye West holds concert in same city as Pete Davidson’s New Year party

Kanye West holds concert in same city as Pete Davidson’s New Year party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed from Queen’s new year video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed from Queen’s new year video
Nick Jonas shares PDA-filled New Year post with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shares PDA-filled New Year post with Priyanka Chopra

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts
Khloe Kardashian, daughter True bid 2021 sayonara ‘as early as possible’

Khloe Kardashian, daughter True bid 2021 sayonara ‘as early as possible’
UK honours ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig

UK honours ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig
Spider-Man: No Way Home predecessors ‘had their thoughts’ about the storyline

Spider-Man: No Way Home predecessors ‘had their thoughts’ about the storyline

Latest

view all