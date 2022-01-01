 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

via Imran Riaz' Instagram

Alizeh Shah is taking strict action against people who captured and shared her smoking video online.

Head Of Sindh's FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) Cyber Crime, Imran Riaz, turned to his Instagram Stories on Friday to voice his support for actress Alizeh Shah after a smoking video of the Ehd-e-Wafa star went viral.

In his clip, Imran iterated that "capturing, uploading, sharing, re-tweeting and transmitting a person's video without their consent falls under electronic crime and a people who are involved in the act can be imprisoned for at least three years or could be subject to a Rs.10 lac penalty."

Shah, who had otherwise kept mum over the video, turned to her Instagram to share Imran Riaz's statement in her case.

