‘The Big Picture’: Ranveer Singh breaks down after meeting his 'idol' Govinda

‘The Big Picture’: Ranveer Singh breaks down after meeting Govinda

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh became emotional after meeting his all-time favorite star Govinda on the sets of The Big Picture.

It all happened when the Hero No.1 actor appeared on Ranveer’s show and the latter was seen crying after meeting Govinda in a video shared by Colors on Instagram.

Watch:

In the video, it could be seen that Ranveer had a fan moment when he introduced Govinda to the audience and called him his ‘God’.

“On this blessed day, my God himself is coming to meet us. The one and only, the hero number one, Govinda”, Ranveer said.

In another clip also showed the RamLeela actor was laying at Govinda’s feet, holding them tight, leaving the 58-year-old actor quite overwhelmed.

The duo was also spotted shaking legs to the 90’s songs such as Ishq Hai Suhana, UP Wala Thumka, and more.

At the end of the clip, Ranveer could be seen confessing that he learned to rap not during Gully Boy but through Govinda's song, Stop That from Gambler.

On the work front, Ranveer's latest release was Kabir Khan's 83. His upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus, and Jayeshbhai Jordar.