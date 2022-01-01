 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Kardashian-Jenner family teases first look of their upcoming show on Hulu

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

The wait is finally over!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is all set to hit the screens with their latest reality show on Hulu.

On Friday, Dec. 31, the streaming platform unveiled the title of the upcoming series, The Kardashians and posted a short sneak peek teaser of the show with viewers.

In the 15-second clip, the reality TV stars; Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian could be seen joined by Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner to wish viewers a happy New Year, alongside a logo for the new series, which is simply titled as The Kardashians.

"New year, new beginnings. See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians," the streaming giant tweeted alongside the short video clip.

However, no premiere date has yet been announced, but the streaming channel promises that the Kardashians will “bring their exciting new chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives,” which is set to debut sometime in early 2022.

Hulu also released a brief synopsis of the new series, which will stream in Canada on Disney+.

"Happy New Year! We'll see you soon," family matriarch Kris wrote in the caption as she reshared the teaser on social media. 


