Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor appeared Bigg Boss Telugu

B-Town diva Alia Bhatt praised her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s easy-going nature as the duo recently appeared in Bigg Boss Telugu 5's grand finale.

Ranbir is someone Alia has been getting linked to for a while now and both of them often seem to praise each other on multiple platforms.

Amid this, the Kalank actor was seen revealing her beau’s ‘super power’ in one of the videos shared by fan clubs on Instagram from the Big Boss finale.

Watch:

Speaking about Ranbir, Alia said, "He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower."

To which Ranbir candidly responded, Alia is an 'environmental-friendly firecracker who brings happiness'.

When he was asked why he is a person of calm nature, he said, “ When Alia is around, one has to remain calm. This is because she keeps getting angry”.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra.