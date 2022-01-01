 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has returned to gym for the first time after wedding with Vicky Kaushal last month.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her intense workout session along with her fitness trainer and friend Yasmin Karachiwalla.

In the video clips, Katrina posted in her Insta Stories, they can be seen doing crunches and other forms of workout in gym.

Katrina shared the first video with caption, “Last work out for the year”.

In the second video, the newlywed star can be seen doing an exercise to tone her abs as she captioned it, “ABS day”.

The videos have won the hearts of the millions of fans on social media.

This is the first time Katrina posted her workout video after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch
Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year

Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year
Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch
Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year

Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year
Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'
Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video
Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo
Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur

Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu
Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Latest

view all