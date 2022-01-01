 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family
Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family

Experts reportedly worry that Prince Andrew’s assault case will have “far-reaching implications” for the very fabric of the Royal Family.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer made this warning in his piece for Express UK.

In it he explained, “Legal experts doubt that the Duke will win his attempts to either stop the case or keep the witness statements secret and, if as expected the trial goes ahead, it is likely that Andrew will be tested on the evidence he gives.”

Not just that, “The case threatens to cast a huge shadow over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and has also prompted questions about why the 95-year-old monarch has not removed her beleagured son from official positions, such as his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which remain on hold.”

Even “Prince Charles is said to believe his brother Andrew can have no future as a working member of the Royal Famiy representing the monarch and many other courtiers do not believe there is any prospect of the Duke of York ever clearing his name in the court of public opinion.”

However, with looming concerns that this may damage the monarchy on a much wider scale, Mr Palmer clapped back and claimed, “He should have thought about that before he became friends with Jeffrey Epstein. I don’t think there is any way back for him.”

More From Entertainment:

Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'

Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'
Prince William, Kate Middleton look like 'naughty teenagers' in new photo, says expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton look like 'naughty teenagers' in new photo, says expert
Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos

Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos
BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record

BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record
Meghan Markle 'branding' Prince Harry fit for Gen Z

Meghan Markle 'branding' Prince Harry fit for Gen Z
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bond ‘isn’t smooth sailing’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bond ‘isn’t smooth sailing’: report
Ellie Goulding talks about her 'crippling anxiety': 'I feel sad'

Ellie Goulding talks about her 'crippling anxiety': 'I feel sad'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plotting major US power play: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plotting major US power play: report
Pic: Lindsay Lohan pens loving note in honor of the New Year

Pic: Lindsay Lohan pens loving note in honor of the New Year
Kanye West spotted getting cozy with model J Mulan amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West spotted getting cozy with model J Mulan amid Kim Kardashian divorce
Jennifer Aniston rings in the New Year with unseen photo from 'Friends' reunion

Jennifer Aniston rings in the New Year with unseen photo from 'Friends' reunion

Prince Andrew’s ‘impunity’ left trusted staffers ‘too scared’ to ‘stand up to him’

Prince Andrew’s ‘impunity’ left trusted staffers ‘too scared’ to ‘stand up to him’

Latest

view all