Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family

Experts reportedly worry that Prince Andrew’s assault case will have “far-reaching implications” for the very fabric of the Royal Family.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer made this warning in his piece for Express UK.

In it he explained, “Legal experts doubt that the Duke will win his attempts to either stop the case or keep the witness statements secret and, if as expected the trial goes ahead, it is likely that Andrew will be tested on the evidence he gives.”

Not just that, “The case threatens to cast a huge shadow over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and has also prompted questions about why the 95-year-old monarch has not removed her beleagured son from official positions, such as his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which remain on hold.”

Even “Prince Charles is said to believe his brother Andrew can have no future as a working member of the Royal Famiy representing the monarch and many other courtiers do not believe there is any prospect of the Duke of York ever clearing his name in the court of public opinion.”

However, with looming concerns that this may damage the monarchy on a much wider scale, Mr Palmer clapped back and claimed, “He should have thought about that before he became friends with Jeffrey Epstein. I don’t think there is any way back for him.”