Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja send adorable New Year wish from London: pics

Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja held gorgeous celebrations for New Year in London.

Taking to Instagram, the Khoobsurat actor dropped a series of photographs to share a glimpse into the couple swoon-worthy moments.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star captioned the post, “Happy new year to the love of my life.”

“He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with,” she added.

The diva also extended warm wishes towards her followers on Facebook-owned app. “Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022,” Kapoor wrote.

On the work front, the 36-year-old actor will next put forward stunning performance in Shome Makhjia’s Blind. Kapoor will be seen helming the character if a visually impaired police officer.

