Saturday Jan 01 2022
Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Halsey feels ‘thrilled’ to raise son Ender with Alev Aydin

Halsey and Alev Aydin couldn't be more blessed that spending loved-up moments with their son, Ender.

According to Us Weekly, the couple is having a gleeful experience while parenting their five-month-old baby. 

The source also revealed that they both ‘balance’ their responsibilities to look after the baby.

“Alev is super helpful and is at Halsey’s beck and call whenever they need him,” the source explained. “They are both so in love with their son. They look forward to what’s to come as a loving family and are thrilled about the many adventures that are in store for all of them.”

“They are incredibly grateful and inspired on so many levels. They’ve been spending a lot of time adjusting to being a new parent and really embracing these first few months of parenthood,” the publication added.

“They never want to leave their baby’s side! They feel complete and over the moon in love with Ender,” it concluded.

The Bad at Love singer welcomed the baby boy in June after announcing her pregnancy in with a maternity shoot in January.  

