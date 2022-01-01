Law, justice key for development: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an online dialogue with international scholars on January 1, 2021. — Twitter/PakPMO

PM Imran Khan stresses need to establish rule of law.

Widening gap between haves and have nots destroys nations, he says.

PM says following Prophet's (PBUH) footsteps will lead to success.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday stressed rule of law and justice in the country and termed the two concepts the key for development.

During an online dialogue with international scholars in Islamabad, the prime minister said only those nations can survive and flourish where rule of law is established.

PM Imran Khan said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) raised the moral values of society to make a great Muslim nation and the only way towards success was to follow in his footprints.

Criticising the class system in the country, the prime minister said that in the past, many nations were destroyed because of the widening gap between the haves and have nots.

Meanwhile, prominent scholars from the Muslim world attended the programme, which was aimed at making the youth aware of the life of the Prophet (PBUH).