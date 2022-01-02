 
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Neha Kakkar gets emotional on stage, breaks down in tears: Here’s why

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Neha Kakkar gets emotional on stage, breaks down in tears: Here’s why

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar got emotional on stage and broke down in tears during the new year’s eve concert in Goa.

Sharing loved-up photos with husband Rohanpreet Singh, the O Saki Saki singer revealed, “I miss you…. This pic was clicked last year and last night we were not together coz Rohu was performing in Pahalgam and Me in Goa.”

She further said, “I was dying to speak to him at 12 last night but that couldn’t happen coz of my performance, Hence I got emotional on stage and I didn’t even tell rohu about it till now coz I was really embarrassed about crying one more time on stage but being so emotional I couldn’t control my emotions coz rohu was not with me and I wanted to hug him tight and wish happy new year.”

“But I’m really happy about the fact that both of us were working on the last day of the year and were entertaining people.”

“Now baby I can’t wait to see you today. Waiting for you to reach me. Love you My Dream Husband!

"Happy New Year Everyone and My #NeHearts I Love each one of You,” Neha concluded.

