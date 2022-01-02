Katrina Kaif gives a cute hug to hubby Vicky Kaushal while seeing off at Mumbai airport: Watch

Katrina Kaif gives a cute hug to hubby Vicky Kauhal while seeing him off at the airport

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening as she came to drop off her husband Vicky Kaushal.

After spending New Year’s Eve with Katrina it seems that Vicky is back to continue his professional commitments as he returned to Mumbai from work to celebrate the first New Year together post-wedding.

In the video shared by a paparazzo account, the Sooryavanshi actor was seen giving a warm hug to Vicky before leaving.

The 39-year old actor was also seen in an orange-colored silk night suit while the Razzi actor wore a mustard shirt, blue jeans, and a cap.

Fans found the duo’s chemistry quite cool as one of them wrote,

“He came back just to spend new year Eve with her the same way he did for Christmas Day just to be with her ahh if this is not a goal I don’t know what it’s he’s going back and forth can’t wait for them to take a long break from their booked schedules #vickat.”

For unversed, Katrina and Vicky got recently married in December in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.