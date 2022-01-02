Sadia Ghaffar introduces her baby girl Raya Khan to the world

Renowned Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar has sent the internet into a meltdown after sharing the first picture of her baby daughter Raya Hayat Khan as she wished her fans a happy New Year.

The Gul-e-Rana actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Hassan Hayat in July 2021, turned to her Instagram on Sunday and shared an adorable picture of 6-months-old baby Raya.

Sharing the sweet picture, Ghaffar captioned it as, “Happy New Year everyone. Raya Hayat Khan (heart emoticon) #MashaAllah”

Within minutes, fans and fellow celebrities took to Maat actress’ post’s comment section and dropped loving and praising comments.

Actresses including Ushna Shah, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Saboor Aly and other showered her post with love and hearts.

Earlier, Ghaffar shared a sweet photo of the daughter with face covered with an emoticon to celebrate two months of her birth.

She wrote in the caption, “MASHAA ALLAH Happy two months my daughter. For all of those who want to see RAYA, well, she looks exactly like me. she’s my xerox copy.”