Sunday Jan 02 2022
A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged: see pic

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Famed Indian singer A. R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in an intimate ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Khatija shared the news with her followers while introducing her partner-to-be. She also penned down a lengthy note along with an adorable collage of the couple.

She wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan,”

“ An aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she added.

Meanwhile, the well-acclaimed musician also shared the post on his IG Story.

