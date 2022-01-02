Arnold Schwarzenegger to marry girlfriend following recent divorce?

Arnold Schwarzenegger and former wife Maria Shriver recently finalised their divorce after 10 years of separation

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver recently finalised their divorce after 10 years of separation, and according to an insider, Schwarzenegger could now marry Heather Milligan, his girlfriend of eight years.

According to legal experts, there could be two big reasons behind Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s long-pending divorce, reported Page Six.

One expert told the outlet that the reason could be financial, in order to “try to get in front of any tax implications ahead of the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act, which could hit the uber-wealthy hard if it becomes law next year.”

However, they believe that it could most likely also mean that Schwarzenegger wants to officially move on romantically.

“Typically, if one person wants to get married again, they will ask for the divorce,” said the expert.

The former couple tied the knot back in 1986 and share four children, Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

They filed for divorce in 2011 and have since dated other people; Schwarzenegger has been linked to Milligan while Shriver to Matthew Dowd.