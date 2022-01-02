Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has sent the internet into a meltdown after he shared a couple of sweet pictures with dad David Dhawan, ‘seeking his blessings’ to begin the New Year.

The Judwaa 2 actor turned to his Instagram handle on Sunday and posted a few candid pictures in which, he can be seen touching his dad’s feet, seeking his blessings for the coming year.

The picture shows the veteran director smiling and showering blessings on him. The Kalank actor captioned the post, “This year take all the blessings. Happy new year.”

The father-son’s beautiful picture garnered millions of likes in no time. Fans and fellow Bollywood celebrities also reacted on the post.

Aparshakti Khurana and Sahil Vaid shared their love on the post by commenting with heart emoticons. One fan called Varun and David ‘the perfect father-son jodi’. Another wrote, ‘the picture itself is a blessing’.

On the work front, Varun’s last release was his father’s film Coolie No 1. This year, he will be seen in horror-comedy, Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon and comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.