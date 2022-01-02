Lahore: Police arrest two burqa-clad men for harassing women at Greater Iqbal Park

Anti-riot force arrests suspects after they allegedly tried to harass families visiting the park.

LAHORE: Police in Lahore on Sunday arrested two men disguised in burqa for harassing women at the city's Greater Iqbal Park, Geo News reported Sunday.



According to the report, the police's anti-riot force took the two men — identified as Subhan and Usman — for harassing families that had come to visit the park.

The two men, according to the police, had worn burqas to conceal their identities.

The superintendent of police (SP) of the anti-riot force has said that strict legal action will be taken against the culprits if found guilty. Meanwhile, they have both been transferred to the city's Lari Adda police station.

It should be noted that back in August 2021, another incident involving harassment had taken place at the Greater Iqbal Park where more than 400 men had attacked a woman named Aisha Akram, who had gone to film a TikTok video at the venue on Independence Day.

The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking Akram.

Police had initially registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.



Later, however, one of Aisha's friends, Rambo, had alleged that Aisha wanted to take Rs500,000 from each of the suspects in the case.